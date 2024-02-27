Boner of the Day for February 27th, 2024

WINNER!
Boner Candidate #1: I’M REVERSING THE CONVICTION BECAUSE THOSE KIDS WERE ALLOWED TO DRINK ALCOHOL AND SWIM WITH THEIR UNDERGARMENTS ON
Judge Robert Adrian of Illinois has been removed from the bench this past week due to Adrian have done misconduct as well as reversing a sexual assault charge to not guilty. The sexual assault case is centered around 18 year old Drew Clinton assaulting 16 year old Cameron Vaughan at a graduation pool party. Clinton served 148 days in jail, and was supposed to receive a four year sentence for the assault, but Adrian said, “That is not just. I will not do that,” as well as saying that the days Clinton served in jail was enough. Adrian excused the assault by saying, ““this is what happens whenever parents allow teenagers to drink alcohol, to swim in pools with their undergarments on.” After Adrian was removed from the bench, Vaughan said, ” [I’m] very happy that the commission could see all the wrong and all the lies that he told the entire time. I’m so unbelievably happy right now. He can’t hurt anybody else. He can’t ruin anyone else’s life.”
via AP News
Boner Candidate #2: TAYLOR SWIFT’S DEMONIC RITUALS
Irish singer Shane Lynch, from the band Boyzone, has claimed that Taylor Swift is demonic and her shows involve Satanic rituals and evil. “I think when you’re looking at a lot of the artists out there, a lot of their stage shows are Satanic rituals live in front of 20,000 people without them realising and recognising. You’ll see a lot of hoods up and masks on and fire ceremonies. Even down to Taylor Swift – one of the biggest artists in the world – you watch one of her shows and she has two or three different demonic rituals to do with the pentagrams on the ground, to do with all sorts of stuff on her stage. But to a lot of people it’s just art and that’s how people are seeing it, unfortunately,” said Lynch. Lynch has also made these claims about Beyoncé and Sam Smith as well.
via Independent
Boner Candidate #3: DO IT AGAIN AND THERE WILL BE HOLES IN YOU
In Big Cottonwood Canyon, Utah, a snowboarder named Loren Richardson had a gun pointed at him while he was snowboarding and Richardson caught it all on his camera. Richardson and some friends were staying in a cabin in the canyon and the only way to access the cabin would be to go through some sections of other people’s property. While Richardson was snowboarding, his camera caught a confrontation with one of the property owners, who had a shotgun and threatened Richardson. “Do it again and there will be holes in you,” said the property owner. Even when Richardson apologized and walked away, the property owner yelled, “I have every right to protect my private property!” Mayor Dan Knopp of Brighton has addressed the situation by saying, “I’ve got dozens everyday coming right by my window. And the way I look at it is, they were skiing there way before I built my house. So you’ve got to respect it from both sides, but the way it’s getting handled right now is not good. So we’re working on it.”
via Fox 13