WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!
X96 will be giving away tickets to David Gray. Between the dates of 2/10-2/14 2025 during regular broadcast hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986 or a listener call-in will be taken at 8776029696. From these listener call ins or text to win entries up to 5 winners will be selected at random to receive 1 pair of tickets, on or after 2/14. Prize provided by Eccles Theater and valued at approx $80. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to two messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.