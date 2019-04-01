Life

Denim Panties Are a Thing and They Cost $300

Posted on

How do you feel about denim underwear? No seriously, this is a thing. The panties, or “janties” also have pockets, cost $315. The website, Ssense also has a mid-rise skirt for $2,870. The internet has lost of questions with the main one being, what are the side effects of wearing denim, “down there?”

