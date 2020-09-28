Dine About Park City with out Breaking the Bank!

8th Annual Dine About Park City
October 1st – 18th, 2020
Broadway Media and Park City Area Restaurant Association are bringing back the Annual “Dine About Park City” October 1-October 18.
Locals & visitors are invited to enjoy world-class cuisine at an incredible value during the two-week culinary affair featuring savory two-course lunches and three-course dinners at more than 30 area dining establishments.
$10-$15 per person for 2-course lunches
$20-$40 per person for 3-course dinners
Park City Restaurants’ lodging partners, Stay Park City, will be offering exclusive lodging packages for Dine About guests. It’s an exciting opportunity to try a variety of incredible restaurants without breaking the bank.
For a list of participating restaurants and lodging options, visit parkcityrestaurants.com
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.