Alexas Gets An Overhaul With Echo Redesign

Alexa is getting a new, rounder look with Amazon’s redesigned Echo speakers. The new speakers are spherical with the familiar blue light at the bottom. It’s the first major Echo redesign since 2014.

Just Launched : Amazon Echo & Alexa Devices https://t.co/BHg3VWgDHS pic.twitter.com/xJNHPG6H5k — Deals & Alert (@dealsandalert) September 24, 2020

The Alexa software is also getting an upgrade and will be more “personalized” and conversational.

Do you use Alexa or any other voice assistant? Do you have any concerns about how well it ‘knows’ you?