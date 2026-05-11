While many shows are attempting to slim down the gaps between seasons in order to better retain an audience and avoid frustration (and a loss of viewership), most shows are not Severance. Severance had a yawning 2-year, 11-month gap between seasons 1 and 2, and, from what we know, season 3 won’t arrive much sooner. Read Here ‘The Boys’ Prequel Vought Rising The highly anticipated Season 5 of The Boys may have wrapped the story of Butcher’s war against the supes for good, but there’s still plenty of unfinished business buried deep in Vought’s past. Prime Video and showrunner Eric Kripke are going back to where it all started with Vought Rising, an upcoming prequel TV series set in the 1950s that will explore how Vought came into power and how the earliest supes helped shape the world that followed.

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Crystal Lake: the Friday the 13th Prequel Series

Around Halloween 2022, news broke that Bryan Fuller and horror juggernaut A24 were developing a prequel series to Friday the 13th entitled Crystal Lake—named after the summer camp where Jason Voorhees does the bulk of his teen slashing—for Peacock.

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Matthew Lillard Joins ‘Superman’ Sequel ‘Man of Tomorrow’

Matthew Lillard has joined the sprawling cast of “Superman: Man of Tomorrow,” the sequel to 2025’s blockbuster “Superman.” It’s unclear who Lillard will be playing in the film, per Deadline, which first reported the news.

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James Gunn Explains How ‘Clayface’ Horror Movie Fits Into New DCU

The DC Universe is stepping into uncharted, terrifying territory with ‘Clayface’, a horror-inspired spinoff centered on one of Batman’s most iconic villains. Slated for a 2026 release and helmed by horror maestro Mike Flanagan, the upcoming film marks an intriguing and unexpected addition to James Gunn and Peter Safran’s vision.

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By the Power of Grayskull: The Masters of the Universe Popcorn Bucket

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