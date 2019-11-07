Disney+ Is Free For Some Verizon Customers

Verizon has a deal for select customers, both current and new: a free Disney+ subscription for a year. The streaming service launches on November 12th and runs $7 per month or $70 for the year. But those with unlimited plans from the phone company, as well as those who switch to Fios Home Internet or 5G Home Internet plans, are eligible to keep that money in their pockets. Just in case you’ve already plunked down for Disney+ in advance, Verizon will let you have your free 12-months before the subscription fee kicks in.

Verizon is giving away a whole year of Disney Plus with its Unlimited plans https://t.co/OIm1l4hXRu — CNET (@CNET) November 4, 2019