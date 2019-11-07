Golden Toilet Worth More Than a $1 Million May Break World Record

Sitting on “the porcelain throne” takes on a new meaning especially when the throne is encrusted with 334.68 carats of diamonds. Jeweler Aaron Shum is trying to break a Guinness World Record with his $1.3 million diamond-encrusted golden toilet. The one-of-a-kind toilet debuted at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai and could be Shum’s 11th Guinness World Record. Shum has previously set records for most diamonds set in a watch, and most diamonds set in a Coca-Cola-inspired purse.

