McDonald’s Cheeseburger From 1995 Still Looks The Same

Two guys from Australia claim to be in possession of the oldest cheeseburger in the world, which apparently doesn’t look any different from when it was purchased in 1995. Casey Dean and his friend Eduard Nits ordered a bit too much from McDonald’s back during their teenage years and wound up forgetting about the left-over in a shed. Rediscovering it 20 years later, Nits noticed that the burger hadn’t grown any mold. So he started a Facebook page, a Tinder profile, and even wrote a song about their record-holding possession. Now turning almost a quarter-century old, the burger still resembles it’s off the grill condition, but has become “hard as a rock”. Dean jokes, “You could knock someone out with it.”

