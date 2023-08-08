Boner of the Day for August 8th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: IT’S A USEFUL SKILL FOR A JUDGE TO HAVE; KNOWING SOMEONE IS A CRIMINAL JUST BY LOOKING AT THEM.

A black man, that was a defendant in U.S. District Judge Stephen J. Murphy III court, was pointed out by Murphy that the defendant looked like a criminal. Even though Murphy has apologized to the defendant, there may be a bias in the works since Murphy is white and the defendant is black. “This guy looks like a criminal to me”, said Murphy. Later, the defendant’s attorney came to say that Murphy’s character should be judged.

via The Washington Post

Boner Candidate #2: I’LL HAVE THE THIRD REICH MEAL DEAL

A restaurant in Argentina has been cancelled due to a meal they are offering. The meal being the Ana Frank burger with a side of Adolf fries covered in cheese and bacon. However, this isn’t the first time this eatery has named a meal after someone notorious. They also have food named after Genghis Khan and Benito Mussolini.

via Vice News

Boner Candidate #3: THEY KNEW THE TECHNOLOGY IS FLAWED BUT USED IT ANYWAY

A woman in Detroit is suing the city, due to her claims of being arrested while she was in her third trimester of pregnancy. She was arrested because she was thought to have been involved in a carjacking months before. The Detroit police department arrested her based off of facial recognition technology they were using. This is the third known incident of the Detroit police arresting the wrong person based off the technology.

via Fox 13