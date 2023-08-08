Radio From Hell

Tech Talk with Jonathan Deessing for August 8th, 2023

The wait is over, Baldur’s Gate 3 is out now!
If you and your gaming partner love silliness, Moving Out 2 is a must buy
If AI doesn’t totally freak you out, see if you can use it to guess a movie
Remember the After Dark screensavers for Macintosh and Windows?
And now for a relaxing browser puzzler, check out Blocks
  • Solve puzzles, chill out, waste time
  • One note–there is apparently an annoying voice on mobile desktop browsers, but you can mute it
  • https://blocks.ovh/
