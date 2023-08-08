Tech Talk with Jonathan Deessing for August 8th, 2023

The wait is over, Baldur’s Gate 3 is out now!

If you and your gaming partner love silliness, Moving Out 2 is a must buy

A goofy physics-based puzzle game where you run a terrible moving company

Out next week on everything

https://www.movingout2.com/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nKstGiP_5_I&t=1s If AI doesn’t totally freak you out, see if you can use it to guess a movie Use a brief prompt to see if the AI can guess your film

FYI – it isn’t great with quotes

https://guessmymovie.com Remember the After Dark screensavers for Macintosh and Windows? If you’re super old like me you just might

Relive flying toasters, swimming fish, and the spinning globe screensavers of yore

https://www.bryanbraun.com/after-dark-css/

And now for a relaxing browser puzzler, check out Blocks

