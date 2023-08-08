Tech Talk with Jonathan Deessing for August 8th, 2023

The wait is over, Baldur’s Gate 3 is out now!
- Turn based fantasy RPG based on the D&D 5th Edition rules
- The first new entry in the series since 2000 and already has universal acclaim
- Out now on PC, next month on PlayStation
- https://baldursgate3.game/
- https://youtu.be/XuCfkgaaa08
If you and your gaming partner love silliness, Moving Out 2 is a must buy
- A goofy physics-based puzzle game where you run a terrible moving company
- Out next week on everything
- https://www.movingout2.com/
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nKstGiP_5_I&t=1s
If AI doesn’t totally freak you out, see if you can use it to guess a movie
- Use a brief prompt to see if the AI can guess your film
- FYI – it isn’t great with quotes
- https://guessmymovie.com
Remember the After Dark screensavers for Macintosh and Windows?
- If you’re super old like me you just might
- Relive flying toasters, swimming fish, and the spinning globe screensavers of yore
- https://www.bryanbraun.com/after-dark-css/
And now for a relaxing browser puzzler, check out Blocks
- Solve puzzles, chill out, waste time
- One note–there is apparently an annoying voice on mobile desktop browsers, but you can mute it
- https://blocks.ovh/