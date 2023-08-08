Radio From Hell Wellness Check | 8.08.2023

The Importance of Preventive Health Care

Preventive healthcare empowers individuals to take charge of their health and well-being. Regular health screenings, such as dentist appointments, annual physicals, and child well checks can help health care professionals identify health risks before they become more serious. This information can give you the information you need to care for yourself. Preventive care appointments are usually covered by insurance, so they will be low or no cost to you. Check with your provider for specific questions.

The health screening recommendations according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are

Know your family history. If your family has a history of specific illnesses, it’s a good idea to get early screenings, and take healthy action.

Get vaccinated. Check your (or your child’s) records for routine childhood vaccines. Visit your local pharmacy or healthcare provider for annual flu vaccines. Consider getting vaccinated against Covid-19 if you have not yet.

Get regular dental checkups. Consistent dental visits will leave your teeth feeling clean and fresh and give your dentist an opportunity to screen for health issues, such as gum disease.

Get your annual physical. Some common measurements for this appointment are, blood pressure, cholesterol screening, blood sugar, behavioral health check in, cancer screenings, and prescription updates for chronic conditions.

Cancer screenings. As we age, we grow more at risk for cancer. It’s important to know the recommended screenings for your age group. Check in with your health care provider to see when screening is right for you. Breast Cancer: Begin screening at 40-44 years. Cervical Cancer: Begin screening ages 20-29, then every 3 years. Colorectal (Colon) Cancer: Begin screening age 40-45 Lung Cancer: Begin screening age 50, or earlier if you at high risk.



Preventive screening might not sound like a fun way to spend your afternoon, but they can add years to your life and life to your years. As the adage goes, “prevention is better than cure.” Embracing preventive health care means acknowledging that our health is our most valuable asset and that we hold the power to shape our well-being. It’s about making choices that support a vibrant and fulfilling life.

https://www.healthcare.gov/blog/learn-the-importance-of-preventive-health/

https://www.cdc.gov/chronicdisease/about/preventive-care/index.html