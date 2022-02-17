Disney Launches “Storyliving” Neighborhoods, For People Wanting More Disney In Their Lives

Shutterstock

Disney is trying to extend its magic.

The Walt Disney Company has announced the launch of “Storyliving by Disney,” a residential community for Disney fans.

The first “Storyliving” community, called Cotino, is set to be built in Rancho Mirage, near Palm Springs, California.

It will include single-family homes, condos, and a section dedicated to residents 55 years of age and older.

Plus, a hotel, restaurants, shops, and a 24-acre lagoon that can be used for beach and water activities.

The Disney company has announced plans to create multiple residential neighborhoods across the US, the first of which is expected to break ground this year in Rancho Mirage, California. https://t.co/nhWg6dnJGI — CNN (@CNN) February 17, 2022

