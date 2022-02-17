The #1 Way Most People Are Still Getting COVID

Shutterstock

While things have eased up a bit, the Covid-19 pandemic is still not over. And the number one way people are catching the virus is…

Person-to-person contact. According to the World Health Organization, “Current evidence suggests that the virus spreads mainly between people who are in close contact with each other, for example at a conversational distance.”

Other ways people are still catching Covid-19 include attending indoor gyms, superspreader events, and traveling by air.

Of course, another big factor in getting the virus is being unvaccinated.

Have you been able to avoid getting Covid-19? If you’ve had it, do you know how or where you got it?