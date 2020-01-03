Disney Made $11.1 Billion Worldwide In 2019

Magic Mirror on the wall, just how much money did Disney make in 2019? Well, that would be a box office busting $11.1 billion worldwide. That figure breaks the company’s previously set 2016 record of $7 billion. Add in their earnings from the Twentieth Century Fox and Fox Searchlight acquisition and you can tack on another $2 billion. What drove last year’s numbers? Seven films all topped $1 billion in ticket sales: Captain Marvel ($1.13B global), Avengers: Endgame ($2.798B), Aladdin ($1.05B), Toy Story 4 ($1.074B), The Lion King ($1.657B), and Frozen 2 ($1.26B), while Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is on its way there ($815.7M). Movieweb points out that Disney produced eight of last year’s top ten earning flicks.

