FDA Announces Ban On Flavored Vaping Products

Following a rise in the age of the purchase of tobacco products to 21, the FDA has announced a ban on flavored vaping products in an effort to reduce vaping among young people and teens. The new rules outlaw the sale of most mint and fruit-flavored vaping pods, while tobacco and menthol flavors will still be allowed. The ban specifically applies to cartridge-based pods such as Juul and not to open-tank products that require users to fill them manually. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says the ban will prevent “an on-ramp to nicotine addiction for our youth.

No more M.O.A.B. of bubble gum, or tropical passion vape for you!!!!

