Disney Testing Facial Recognition Tech For Park Entry

Disney World is taking high-tech to a whole new level.

The Magic Kingdom is testing out facial recognition technology through April.

If guests opt-in, their face will be converted into a number which is then associated with their MagicBand or whatever type of admission ticket they are using.

Guests are required to keep their masks on but will have to take off their hats, visors, and sunglasses for the test.

The TSA, Delta, and JetBlue have also tested out similar programs.

Do you think it’s a good idea? Should more companies move forward with touchless tech in everyday life?