Chris Evans Says There Should Never Be Another Iron Man After Robert Downey Jr.

In a recent interview, Chris Evans was asked which of the other Avengers he would have loved to play.

He said Iron Man.

Chris does not believe anyone else should ever portray Iron Man.

"I don't consider that a role that's gonna be like a James Bond or a Superman or Batman, that somehow other people get a bite at the apple. He's Iron Man, the end." – Chris Evans on Robert Downey Jr. https://t.co/2oLWZH1THS pic.twitter.com/eqbyOSf6oj — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) March 24, 2021

The paychecks would have been nice. But he is the engine, he’s the life [of Iron Man] I suppose that’s like signing up for failure. I don’t think there’s anything anyone on this planet could do that somehow improves upon what Downey’s done. He’s Iron Man. The End.

There was talk once of Iron Man becoming a legacy role like James Bond or Batman. Chris Evans is not here for it.

Is that fair to future generations to never recast Iron Man?