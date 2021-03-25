Pepsi and Peeps Release Soda

Have you ever wanted to drink a Peep?

Pepsi is collaborating with Peeps for a Marshmallow-flavored soda.

This limited-time drink will come in a three-pack of mini cans, but you can’t buy it. You have to win it.

You can try winning the drink by sharing photos of yourself on social media enjoying spring and using #PepsiSweepstakes or #HangingwithmyPEEPS

Be sure to tag @Pepsi when you post!

Would you want to try Peeps-flavored Pepsi? What else should get its own soda flavor?