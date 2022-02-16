Doghouse Struck by Meteorite Expected to be Auctioned for $200K

While the average dog house would typically cost less than $200, one canine hacienda that’s hitting the auction block this month is expected to bring in between $200,000 and $300,000. And it’s damaged.

Christie’s Auction House is selling a doghouse from Costa Rica that was hit by a meteorite in 2019 as part of its “Deep Impact: Martian, Lunar and Other Rare Meteorites” auction. “This is a really exciting auction and opportunity for collectors,” says Christie’s James Hyslop. “Ever since an exhibition in Paris featured a car famously struck by a meteorite, I’ve wanted to bring an object hit by an extraterrestrial object to auction.”

The auction is set to run through February 23rd.

