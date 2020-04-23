Dogs Could Face Major Separation Anxiety When Lockdowns End

Most dogs are very happy to have their people at home during this time. Experts think that our canine friends might have a major issue with separation anxiety when lockdown restrictions are relaxed. A veterinarian behaviorist says, “Dogs thrive on consistency and predictability, as we all do, so any time there’s an abrupt change, it can cause stress.” This will most likely happen when adults go back to work and children go back to school at some point. A separation anxiety specialist said once you are leaving the house more often, practice with your pup by executing small absences so the dog gets used to you not being there for incremental increases in time.

