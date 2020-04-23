How to Stock Your Fridge If You Want Your Food to Last

Now more than ever it’s important to store your food to where it will last longer, it’s recommended that refrigerated food should be stored between 35 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit to keep foods safe. Choosing foods that last like eggs, apples, winter squash, citrus, onions, hard cheeses, tofu, pickles, cream cheese, sour cream, heavy cream, and bacon are best. Not all produce is alike, some vegetables and fruit emit ethylene, a gas that speeds up ripening, Apples, tomatoes, potatoes, melon, and peaches, should be stored separately with Potatoes, tomatoes, and avocados left out at room temperature. Remove the green tops from carrots, parsnips, turnips, and beets to keep them longer and only wash the amount of fruit that you’ll eat in one sitting instead of the whole package or buy it frozen. Cilantro, green onions, and parsley can be stored in a glass jar of water with a plastic bag over them to keep them. Double wrap or vacuum your food before storing it in the freezer to keep them fresh for months.

Also, put beer in the fridge if you want it to be cold.

Stock your pantry and fridge with these nutritious staples. https://t.co/UyrjbWEmmq — Real Simple (@RealSimple) April 23, 2020