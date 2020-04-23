People Are Making Slushies With White Claw

Step aside Dalgona coffee. Out of the way whipped strawberry milk. The new lockdown beverage of choice is a White Claw slushie. TikTok is filled with videos of users blending the concoction up to the tunes of 50 Cent and Taylor Swift. Theoretically, you’re allowed to use whichever flavor you want since there are no laws with the Claw, but many are kicking things off with Black Cherry for the base, then adding ice, frozen fruit, and a splash of something harder like vodka or rum.

For that special “made by a mixologist” feel, one TikToker suggests rimming the glass with sugar.

White claw slushiehttps://t.co/pJJNbW9qgW — Gilbert Martinez (@gil_in_atx) April 23, 2020