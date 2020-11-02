Donate to help our Furry Friends!

IFA Country Stores
Pet Food Drive
November 9th – 21st
X96 and IFA stores have teamed up to give back to the most loyal ones in our lives! Our Pets and Livestock! On November 9-21st please head to any IFA location and purchase your pet or livestock’s food. During IFA’s Animal Food Drive, for every 10 bags of pet food and livestock feed we sell, we’ll donate one to feed local animals in need! ! You can also bring your donations into any IFA Country Store!
