Looks like someone wants to be Father of the Year. This dad built his daughter a 50-foot pirate ship for Halloween!

Tony DeMatteo of New York says that he has no background in shipbuilding, but enjoys the excitement his decorations bring to his children.

Inspired by his daughter’s request for a “Pirates of the Caribbean” display a few years back (which he obliged to with a small ship), DeMatteo revealed a 50-foot pirate ship in time for Halloween.

SO COOL! Father builds his daughter massive, 50-foot pirate ship for Halloweenhttps://t.co/zs6PT95PWS — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) November 1, 2020

According to DeMatteo, the ship cost about $3,000 to make and used second-hand material and hand-made props.

Visitors who want to marvel at the display are encouraged to bring canned goods and other donations for people in the community.