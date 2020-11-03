X96 Food Drive – Online and at The Gateway!

X96 Food Drive

Donate virtually and in-person on November 20th at The Gateway

For many people, times are tough. Thousands of Utah families are struggling to put food on the table. But you can help us feed those in need!

Donate today at HERE OR, bring non-perishable food donations to The Gateway’s “Lights On” celebration & “Holiday Food Drive” on Friday, November 20th. Every person who donates food or money will qualify to win prizes provided by our sponsors!

Made possible with support from Teleperformance.

511,000 Utahns, which equates to 1 in 6 Utahns, are at risk of missing a meal today. Even more alarming is that 1 in 5 Utah kids are unsure where their next meal is coming from.

Donating to the Virtual Food & Fund Drive is easy! Just select the items you would like Utah Food Bank to purchase on your behalf OR select the cash item to allow Utah Food Bank to utilize your donation where it’s most needed. Then check out and follow the steps to enter your payment information.

DONATE HERE

Food Donations Change Lives!

Last year, Utah Food Bank distributed 52.9 million pounds of food (that’s 44.1 million meals) via our statewide network of 203 partner agencies, all free-of-charge. With 16.2% of Utah’s population, or 511,000 individuals, unsure where their next meal will come from, we have our work cut out for us! Together, we can fight hunger statewide.