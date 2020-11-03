Sonic Introduces New Espresso Shake

Sonic Drive-In is looking to shake things up with their new Espresso shake!

Now available in two flavors, Sonic’s Original Espresso Shake gives coffee fans exactly what they want with a double shot of espresso mixed in with the chain’s creamy, vanilla ice cream.

If that’s not enough sugar for you, there is also the option for the Oreo Espresso Shake, which-you guessed it-has chunks of Oreo cookie in it.

The new shakes are available for a limited time, so be sure to order one for your next coffee break!

Would you try this new Espresso shake? What is your favorite thing to order at Sonic?