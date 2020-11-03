Starbucks Closing 100 Additional Locations in Next Year

Starbucks is having to change things up lately to keep in line with consumer habits, and that means the closing of more stores in the next year.

The company announced that it will be closing 100 U.S. and 100 Canadian locations in 2021.

The locations will be stores in what the company says are “dense metro trade areas.”

Starbucks Will Close 100 Additional U.S. Locations As It Continues To Adapt To Changing Consumer Habits https://t.co/oaGdZDok6g — House Beautiful (@HouseBeautiful) November 2, 2020

The company says that it will cater to their customer’s desire for convenience, including through to-go orders.

Do you have a favorite Starbucks that you visit? What type of coffee is your go-to?