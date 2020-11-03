Russell Wilson Spends $1 Mil on Trainers and Chef

If we were all as rich as Russell Wilson, we may do the same. In a new interview, the Seattle Seahawks broke down how much he spends on taking care of his body.
While on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Wilson revealed that he spends about $1 million a year on a personal trainer, physical therapist, masseuse, and two chefs.
Russell Wilson Drops $1 Mil Every Year on Body, Full Time Trainers & 2 Chefs! https://t.co/sOpGbkpLhz
— TMZ (@TMZ) November 3, 2020
Wilson explained that he invests so much in taking care of his body so he can continue playing football until he’s 45 years old.
Wilson is not hurting for money. Last year, he signed a four-year contract with the Seahawks for $140 million.
What do you do to invest in your health? How would you spend $1 million dollars?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.