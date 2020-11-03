Could We Get a New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles?

The producer and writer of the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie want to try getting a sequel made.

Producer Kim Dawson and writer Bobby Herbeck have looked into doing a “20 years later” type of film to follow up on the original film franchise.

Herbeck says that fans have been asking for a reboot of the film, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

Would you want to watch a movie set in the world of the original #TeenageMutantNinjaTurtles movie, with the Henson Creature Shop designs? Well, one of the original movie’s producers is trying to make it happenhttps://t.co/FAcQFGOUmo pic.twitter.com/7q0iit8iEb — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) November 3, 2020

Herbeck says that using Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, like in the original, would remain the style for the heroes in a half shell.

Would you like to see a reboot of the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles? Who was your favorite of the Turtles?