NASCAR Crew Chiefs Fined For Loose Nuts

Two NASCAR crew chiefs have been fined for improperly secured nuts in last Saturday’s race at Martinsville.
Kyle Busch’s crew chief Adam Stevens was fined $10,000 for unsecured lug nuts in the Cup Series race.
In the Xfinity Series race, Jason Burdett was fined $5,000 for an unsecured lug nut on Justin Allgaier’s car.
Are fines like these necessary to ensure that NASCAR racer’s nuts are kept tight and secure?
