Don’t Buy A New TV

The techies at Gizmodo went to the recent Consumer Electronics Show and while they saw some amazing features that will be available on some of the newest TVs released this year, they believe that the TV you have in your home is already good enough. Gizmodo says most of the new TVs they saw offer 4K, something Americans probably already have on their own televisions these days. Sure, there are TVs offering up 8K resolution but there just isn’t much content offered up in 8K to make it worth you’re while. Even if the new LG TV that can roll up looks cool and revolutionary, save your $60,000, cause that’s about the most unique thing that was seen at CES.

