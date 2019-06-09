Enter to win Passes to FanX and save 35% for Father’s Day!

FAN X

September 5th – 7th at Salt Palace Convention Center

X96 is excited to welcome The 2019 FAN X back to the Salt Palace Convention Center, on September 5th through September 7th! Featuring the best in geek and pop culture, including movies, television shows, gaming, sci-fi, fantasy and more! Click the HERE and use the code “FANX96” to get the Father’s Day Special 35% off your passes!

Enter below to win a pair of 3 day passes for Father’s Day