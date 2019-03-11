Enter to win Two 3 Day pass for FanX 2019!

Fan X 2019

April 19th – 20th, 2019 at the Salt Palace Convention Center

The 2019 Fan X returns to the Salt Palace Convention Center, April 19th through April 20th! Featuring the best in geek and pop culture, including movies, television shows, gaming, sci-fi, fantasy and more! Purchase your tickets now at FanXSaltLake.com. Listen at 8:00am, 2:00pm and 5:00pm every day this week for a chance to win a pair of 3-day FAN X passes from X96!

FanX organizers expect to have over 35 film/TV celebrity guests, over 100 artists, authors and panelists and more than 200 vendors. With an expectation of 50,000 attendees, FanX Spring 2019 is already shaping up to be the biggest spring event in history.

FanX 2019 will feature the strongest celebrity line up to date with a number of big time celebrities, including: Val Kilmer & Warwick Davis from Willow, Paul Bettany and Clark Gregg from Avengers; three guests from The Office; Alice Cooper; Linda Carter from Wonder Woman; and more!

Passes & Photo Ops are ON SALE NOW

Have the ultimate FanXperience… Get a professional portrait with an individual star or a group of actors from your favorite fandoms.

Meet the stars from your favorite fandoms like Star Wars, Doctor Who, Harry Potter and more

FanX® Salt Lake Comic Convention™, The Ultimate FanXperience™

You can also enter below for another chance to win!