So Many Black Friday Deals. One Spreadsheet.

Ladies and Gentlemen, start your credit cards!

Black Friday is obviously notorious for some amazing deals, but you don’t have to play rock ’em, sock’em shoppers to get the things on your shopping list. The folks at Mashable have made it easy to take advantage of some amazing limited time deals at retailers like Target, Nordstrom, Samsung, Amazon, Wal-mart and more.

Just click below and check back often because they will be updating this, the only spreadsheet you need for Black Friday.