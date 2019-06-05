Exclusive Pre-Sale for the BIG 3 Tournament!

BIG3 Tournament
July 27th at Vivint Smart Home Arena
Ice Cube’s BIG3 Tournament will stop at Vivint Smart Home Arena on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Tickets for the game go on sale Friday, June 7 at 10 am, but as a Vivint Smart Home Arena Insider subscriber, we have an exclusive presale for you:
PRESALE BEGINS: Wednesday, June 5 at 10:00 am
PRESALE ENDS: Thursday, June 6 at 10:00 pm
PROMOTION CODE: BALL
