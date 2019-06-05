Boner Fight For June 5th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: THE ONLY WAY TO FIX THIS IS TO KILL ‘EM

Teacher, Now Fired, Thought Tweets to Trump About Immigrants Were PrivateTeacher, Now Fired, Thought Tweets to Trump About Immigrants Were PrivateAn all-caps post appeared on Mark Chambers’ personal Facebook page last week that was reportedly critical of gays, transgender people, abortion rights advocates and socialists. When a friend commented that a “revolution” was needed for change, Chambers wrote back that “with out [sic] killing them out there’s no way to fix it.”Chambers would later claim he thought that response was a private message. But as the mayor of Carbon Hill, Ala., a city of about 2,000 people roughly 60 miles northwest of Birmingham, learned this week, his words reached a far wider audience than originally intended.The exchange has since sparked widespread backlash from many who accused the mayor of “inciting violence.” On Tuesday, Chambers issued a lengthy apology expressing “regret” for his comment, but argued that his sentiments — which many interpreted as a direct call to kill LGBTQ people — had been “taken out of context.”

Boner Candidate #2: I JUST DON'T WANT IT IN MY FACE. Pride flags stir up controversy in Heber. A new set of Pride flags flying from the lamp posts along Main Street in Heber City led to some debate at Tuesday night's city council meeting. "I have no problem with people's sexual orientation. I have a real problem with it being flashed in front of my face," said Patricia Thompson, a Heber citizen. "What about acceptance of my values as a Christian woman? Are you going to fly a flag in support of those of us who are straight?" another woman said to the council. The flags were paid for through private funds; no public money was used. They are hung on city-owned lamp posts and went through the usual approval process through public works. Mayor Kelleen Potter said she was consulted and gave approval for the flags as a way to recognize a broader celebration of a civil rights issue. "This is not a political issue. This is an issue about loving those around us. Period," said Allison Phillips Belnap, the Heber citizen who raised the money for the flags.The flags will stay up for their approved period of time.