Boner of the Day for June 5th, 2019

A high school English teacher in Texas was fired for tweets about “illegal students” she thought she sent privately to President Donald Trump. Board members from the Fort Worth Independent School District voted unanimously Tuesday night to fire teacher Georgia Clark after she posted a string of comments about illegal immigration from a now-deleted Twitter account. More than a dozen people spoke at the school board hearing, none of them in defense of Clark. “Her comments were hurtful, irresponsible, misleading and disrespectful to the students she is supposed to protect and educate,” one concerned citizen said. The school board made the decision after Clark admitted to district investigators she sent a series of tweets to Trump last month but thought they were private. One of those tweets said the school district is “loaded with illegal students from Mexico.” “I really do need a contact here in Fort Worth who should be actively investigating and removing the illegals that are in [the] public school system,” another read. Read More

Utahn posted Snapchat video of him pointing gun at deputy. A Farmington man accused of pointing at gun at an unsuspecting police officer while he was out on bail in another case in which two men were stabbed is scheduled to be back in court Wednesday. Alijahia Ray Hunter, 20, currently has two pending cases.On April 13, 2018, Clearfield police responded to an apartment complex where two men had been stabbed in the back multiple times. The men had pulled up on four other men vandalizing a car, according to charging documents.”(The two) confronted the men and then were attacked by all four,” the charges state.Hunter and two others were charged in 2nd District Court with aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, a first-degree felony; obstruction, a second-degree felony; and criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor.On May 14, Davis County sheriff’s investigators received a tip and a Snapchat video of a man “recording himself sitting (in) a car and holding a gun in his hand. He is seen lifting the gun up and pointing it at a Davis County sheriff’s deputy who is sitting in his patrol vehicle working,” according to charging documents.Police say the video was created on May 11. Detectives developed information that Hunter, who was out of jail on bail from his other case, was the gunman, the charges state. After he was rearrested, prosecutors requested he be held without bail.

Utah cops may soon face discipline for sexting and masturbation on duty. At its quarterly meeting on Tuesday, the Utah Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Council was briefed on proposed discipline on the issue, which falls under sexual misconduct. POST Executive Director Scott Stephenson said there have been issues that need to be addressed where officers have engaged in inappropriate communications with confidential informants, colleagues and others. “I don’t think taxpayers would like the fact that their officers — some, very few — would be taking time when they should be enforcing the laws or protecting and sending inappropriate messages”. When Stephenson brought up the issue of an officer who “pleasures themselves out sight, on duty in their car” it brought a round of nervous laughter from the POST Council.Stephenson said it was unfortunate, but POST currently has no rules against it so they are drafting some. The sexting rule is expected to also address emojis and whether those could be considered inappropriate. The disciplinary guidelines will be considered at POST Council’s next meeting in September.

Pride flags stir up controversy in Heber. A new set of Pride flags flying from the lamp posts along Main Street in Heber City led to some debate at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. “I have no problem with people’s sexual orientation. I have a real problem with it being flashed in front of my face,” said Patricia Thompson, a Heber citizen. “What about acceptance of my values as a Christian woman? Are you going to fly a flag in support of those of us who are straight?” another woman said to the council. The flags were paid for through private funds; no public money was used. They are hung on city-owned lamp posts and went through the usual approval process through public works. Mayor Kelleen Potter said she was consulted and gave approval for the flags as a way to recognize a broader celebration of a civil rights issue. “This is not a political issue. This is an issue about loving those around us. Period,” said Allison Phillips Belnap, the Heber citizen who raised the money for the flags.The flags will stay up for their approved period of time.

Men Try to Steal from ATM Using Blow Torch, Weld It Together Instead.The pair’s mishap was captured on a surveillance camera on the second floor of The Boardwalk complex on Okaloosa Island, near Fort Walton beach in Florida.Stills released by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office show one man attempting to crack open the ATM, while another holds a crowbar and acts as a lookout.But the wannabe criminal miscalculated an important step of the attempted theft – when instead of opening the dispenser’s casing with his blowtorch, he sealed it shut. They walked away with nothing and the incident was discovered the next day when a worker noticed singe marks on the hinges and locks of the ATM.One man covered his face with a black half nose mask and black sunglasses. He was wearing a black leather style jacket, camo pants, desert tan military style boots and black gloves. The other wore a tan toboggan style hat and scarf around his face along with a black long sleeve Under Armour shirt, black gloves, black shorts and white tube socks with colored stripes.

