Boner Fight for June 4th, 2019

Candidate #1: DON’T FORGET THE TROPHY

An Indiana father says he was “blindsided” after a teacher gave his 11-year-old son, who has autism, an award for “most annoying male.”

“We just weren’t expecting it,” dad Rick Castejon told the The Times of Northwest Indiana. “As a principal or teacher, you should never let this happen to any student.” Castejon said a special education teacher at Bailly Preparatory Academy in Gary handed out the awards in May during an annual end-of-year ceremony and luncheon for fifth-graders.

The Times reported that the parents attending the event at a Golden Corral restaurant became silent as the boy received the trophy. Castejon told the paper he tried to leave the engraved trophy on a table, but the unidentified female teacher reminded him not to forget it, and acted like it was all in fun

Candidate #2: THIS IS AN ANTI ABORTION MEASURE

A bill had sought to establish 16 as the minimum legal age of marriage in Louisiana. But lawmakers in the state House shut it down. The Louisiana House has rejected a bill that sought to establish a minimum age to marry in the state, with some conservative lawmakers asserting that many 16-year-olds “are very mature” and that marriage can be a beneficial option for teenagers especially if they are expecting a child. “We want children to be born into wedlock if possible,” Republican state Rep. Nancy Landry said, according to The Advocate. “We’re discouraging that with this. If they’re both 16 or 15 and having a baby why wouldn’t we want them to get married?”

