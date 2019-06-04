News

3-bit Gamer for June 4th, 2019

Posted on
  • Skull & Bones
  • Control
    • 3rd person supernatural game where character has guns and powers
    • Secret government agency keeps and studies supernatural stuff in a big skyscraper in New York
    • Story sounds incredible
    • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F74LLDhAhhI
  • The Outer Worlds
    • Space shooter set on the edge of a galaxy run by megacorporations
    • Fighting tons of colorful creatures and enemies
    • Made by Fallout guys – seems like Borderlands but doesn’t mean that’s not awesome
    • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MGLTgt0EEqc
  • Ori Will of the Wisps
  • Borderlands 3
  • Jedi Fallen Order
    • Single-player action game where you play one of the last living Jedis following Order 66
    • First single-player Star Wars game in close to a decade
    • Made by Respawn Entertainment – guys behind Titanfall and Apex Legends (OG CoD guys)
    • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0GLbwkfhYZk
  • Pokemon Sword and Shield
    • Takes place in a fictionalized version of the UK (Galar region)
    • New starters, new Pokemon, new gameplay mechanics hopefully
    • Building off Lets Go, it’s gotta be incredible
    • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fKiz265SMME
  • Other confirmed games:
    • Halo Infinite
    • Gears 5
    • Doom Eternal
    • Beyond Good and Evil 2
    • Fable 4 (leaked)
    • Death Stranding
    • FIFA 2020
    • Luigi’s Mansion 3

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top