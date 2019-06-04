3-bit Gamer for June 4th, 2019

- Skull & Bones
- Naval combat pirate game set in Indian Ocean during golden age of piracy
- First Ubisoft Shanghai game – Set up for success
- Based on the naval combat in AC: Black Flag
- Control
- 3rd person supernatural game where character has guns and powers
- Secret government agency keeps and studies supernatural stuff in a big skyscraper in New York
- Story sounds incredible
- The Outer Worlds
- Space shooter set on the edge of a galaxy run by megacorporations
- Fighting tons of colorful creatures and enemies
- Made by Fallout guys – seems like Borderlands but doesn’t mean that’s not awesome
- Ori Will of the Wisps
- Sidescrolling metroidvania game set in a fantastical forest
- Looks like tons of new abilities, haven’t heard anything since last E3
- Should be getting a release date
- Borderlands 3
- A billion guns, story, characters, playing online with people
- Long awaited sequel to 2012 title
- Jedi Fallen Order
- Single-player action game where you play one of the last living Jedis following Order 66
- First single-player Star Wars game in close to a decade
- Made by Respawn Entertainment – guys behind Titanfall and Apex Legends (OG CoD guys)
- Pokemon Sword and Shield
- Takes place in a fictionalized version of the UK (Galar region)
- New starters, new Pokemon, new gameplay mechanics hopefully
- Building off Lets Go, it’s gotta be incredible
- Other confirmed games:
- Halo Infinite
- Gears 5
- Doom Eternal
- Beyond Good and Evil 2
- Fable 4 (leaked)
- Death Stranding
- FIFA 2020
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
