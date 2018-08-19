Fat Cat Who Sits on Hind Legs Seeks Adoption in Viral Social Media Post

This is a whole different kind of fat cat. If you know anyone looking for a 25lb cat that can stand on its back legs, we got you covered.

A quirky 7-year-old, 25-pound cat in the Chicago suburbs who sits up on his hind legs is getting a lot of attention after a shelter posted an online adoption ad.

The shelter says Bruno is “too cool to be homeless.” He talks a lot and loves to be petted when he eats—but don’t pet his belly. He is also on a diet.

The shelter has heard from people all over the U.S., Canada, and Australia who say they want to adopt Bruno, the station reported.

What’s the biggest pet you’ve ever had? Would you adopt a cat this big?