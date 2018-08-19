Teen Shot at by Homeowner After Going to Wrong Address for Party

Is this a white hat or black hat situation?

Nothing worse than getting the address wrong to a party except for maybe getting shot for it. A teenager on his way to a party went to the wrong address and was shot at by a homeowner who thought the teen was an intruder.

Police said the teenager was invited to an event over a social media site but had the wrong address and ended up showing up at the wrong house at 3:30 am.

The homeowner woke up, startled after hearing someone entering their home, and called the police. The shot was fired at the vehicle the teen was in as it was driving away. The homeowner says the vehicle was coming at them which is why they fired the shot. No one was injured, thankfully.