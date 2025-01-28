Boner of the Day for January 28th, 2025

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #1: A-JANUARY 6TH PATRIOTS IN TROUBLE AGAIN/ January 6 rioter pardoned by Trump is killed by police in traffic stop | Indiana | The Guardian

Pardon January 6th rioter Andrew Taake, was arrested for assaulting a police officer with bear mace and a metal whip. He was charged in 2016 with having an inappropriate online relationship with a 16 year old well he was 27. He was charged with a third degree felony and 10 years in prison. Though the Huston criminal records show that case was unresolved with a $20,000 bail. On Friday prosecutors determined that Taake is a wanted fugitive.

42 year old Matthew Huttle, was sot and killed by local police officer in Indiana. Huttle was one of the 1,500 people to get pardoned from the January 6th rioters. The incident happened after Huttle was resisting arrest and got into an altercation with the police officer. He had entered the capital just under 10 minutes and agreed to a pled deal that charged him with six months in prison

Boner Candidate #2: IT IS NOT OKAY TO SHOW EMPATHY FOR PEOPLE.

Selena Gomez now deleted emotional video she posted showing sympathy for the immigrants getting deported by ICE. Selena stated how sorry she felt and how she whishes that there is something that she could do for the children and family’s that are being affected by this tragedy. She is now receiving criticism from constatives commenters. After deleting the post she had put up another saying that “I guess it’s not okay to show empathy for people.” Commenters are now giving her backlash saying that “We shouldn’t take information from Disney stars”, along with “She’s a moron.”

Boner Candidate #3: PARTY DOWN WITH THE PRINCIPAL AND TEACHER KARLY

Elementary school teacher was charged after throwing a party with over 100 underage minors. Elizabeth Hill was caught after one of the minors was called for an emergency after on of the teen was found with alcohol poisoning. When the police were called they had found coolers full of alcohol that the minors were taking and drinking out of. Although Hill was not alone another one of the school bord members was caught with her Karly Anderson. When the EMT’s arrived to help the teenager with alcohol poisoning Hill was seen turning off the lights and shutting the curtains. Along with all of this another teen was caught not that far from the party and was charged with a underage drinking and a DUI.

