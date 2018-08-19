Man Bites off Finger During Golf Course Brawl

Hole in one!

Golf is supposed to be a calm, gentleman like sport. An argument between two golfers at a Massachusetts golf club turned bloody, however, when one of the men bit off the other player’s finger. Police were called to the Southers Marsh Golf Club in Plymouth because of an “altercation” between two players. When they arrived, they found one man suffering a “bite injury to the hand.”

A 47-year-old man, who was not identified, was arrested at the scene and charged with mayhem.

It’s unclear what led to the fight or whether alcohol was involved. I’ll guess that it was – good times!