California Bill Seeks to Restrict Restaurants Serving Kids Sugary Drinks

A Bill in California is making it’s way to the desk of the Governor.

The bill would make restaurants only serve kids water or unflavored milk. If the bill is signed, California would be the first state to have such a law. The bill is aimed at combatting childhood obesity. Not all parents are in favor of the bill. One parent stated: “I think the government shouldn’t determine what’s available when I as a mother know what’s best with my child.” Though, if your mom keeps telling you to put down that glass of water and drink more soda, you may want to check and see if she has taken a life insurance policy out on you.

The American Cancer Society is a supporter of the bill stating that some kids drink as much as three sodas a day and that they now know that 20 percent of all cancers are tied to being overweight.

According to madsenmed.com, “What’s incredible is that the average American is drinking about 45 gallons of pop every year. In total that is 375 pounds of pop that pass through your system in 365 days.” That’s a lot.

Do you think this bill is a good thing or intrusive? Should the government dictate to parents what they feed their children?