Radio From Hell Wellness Check for October 29th, 2024

Tips for Healthy Social Media Use

Social media can be a good way to connect with friends and loved ones, keep up to date on current events and trends, and spend time relaxing. It can also be a cause of stress and worry as people try to navigate difficult new stories, online bullying, and the pressure to create the perfect image. Here are some tips to have a healthier social media experience.

Connect with loved ones: Social media can be a great way to connect with friends and family around the world. Use your social media channels to reach out and see how loved ones are doing and what is going on in their lives. Take the opportunity to share your own personal stories and photos with them.

Follow and share inspiring stories: Find stories and platforms that help you feel uplifted and positive. If a friend or influencer is sharing negative content that makes you feel upset, you can stop following them or put them on mute for a short time.

Connect carefully: While there is much uplifting and educational content on social media, there is also content that can encourage and lead to harmful behaviors. Do your best to verify the validity of content you are viewing and un-follow or block accounts that encourage harmful or destructive behavior.

Have fun!: Find engaging and entertaining groups and people to follow and bring a sense of light-heartedness to your own platform.

Take a break and support others in doing the same: Deleting apps from your phone or using other mechanisms to limit access can be a great way to bring yourself back to reality when feeling stressed or overwhelmed by social media use. If a friend or family member takes a break from social media, give them the space they need and try to connect with them in other ways.

Let someone know if you are struggling: If you are experiencing anxiety, depression, or other issues related to social media overuse, reach out and talk to someone. Friends and family can be a good support network, and there are professionals available for more urgent issues. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 988.



Social media can be a powerful tool for staying connected and informed, but it’s important to use it mindfully. By following these tips, you can create a healthier and more positive social media experience. Your well-being is important, and taking steps to manage your social media use can make a big difference. Stay safe and take care!

https://newsinhealth.nih.gov/2022/09/healthy-social-media-habits