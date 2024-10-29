Boner of the Day for October 29th, 2024

WINNER!

Boner Candidate #1: I HOPE YOUR BEEPER DOESN’T GO OFF.

CNN has banned Ryan Girdusky after hoping the other guest on the segment died by a Hezbollah exploding beeper. Girdusky was having an argument with Hasan over Donald Trump’s rhetoric. Girdusky noted that Hasan was called an “anti-Semite more than anyone at this table.” Hasan said, “By you.” Girdusky then denied that he had called him that. “I am in support of the Palestinians, so I am used to it,” Hasan said. “I hope your beeper doesn’t go off.” Girdusky replied. “Did your guest just say I should be killed on live TV?” Hasan asked Phillip.

via Deadline

Boner Candidate #2: THE KIDS WERE SINGING THE SONG,’WE PLOW THE FIELDS AND SCATTER.’

Hornsea Community Primary School in East Yorkshire accidentally shown pornographic images to children during a harvest celebration while kids were singing. The children were using a projector to show the lyrics during the sing-a-long where to x-rated images appeared. The children didn’t know where to look. One elder said, “There’s nothing to defend here. We will just let the process take its course. It’s in the hands of the professionals.”

via Metro.Uk

Boner Candidate #3: WE WERE UP ALL NIGHT PLAYING FORTNIGHT

Mario Mustata, 13, fells asleep while his family’s car was towed away overnight. John Romero, public information officer stated, “Our sergeant in charge made the quick decision to treat this as a legitimate kidnapping and quickly gathered all available LPD resources. The driver of the tow truck was just as shocked when we informed him that a boy was in the back seat. The boy’s parents informed us that they were preparing to leave for the East Coast and that he had been up playing Fortnight all night.”

via People