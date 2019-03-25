First-Ever Video Gaming Arena in U.S. Is Coming

An arena built specifically for E-Sports is being planned for Philadelphia. Comcast is investing $50 million for the first of its kind venue in the United States.

The arena will seat 3,500 people and is expected to be a hub for E-Sports competitions on the east coast. Look for the space to open in 2021.

Introducing Fusion Arena: a $50 million first-of-its-kind venue and the largest new-construction, purpose-built esports arena in the Western Hemisphere. It will be home to the Philadelphia @Fusion & stand alongside the home venues of Philly's beloved teams in the Sports Complex pic.twitter.com/ckxEiYxgLW — Comcast Spectacor (@ComcstSpectacor) March 25, 2019