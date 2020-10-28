First Trailer Released For Unauthorized David Bowie Biopic ‘Stardust’

The first trailer has been released for the unauthorized David Bowie biopic Stardust.

The movie follows Bowie’s first trip to America in 1971, where he debuted the iconic ‘Ziggy Stardust’ persona. It stars Johnny Flynn as Bowie and Marc Maron as record publicist Ron Oberman.

One thing you won’t hear in Stardust? Any actual David Bowie music – the movie was made without the blessing of Bowie’s estate and doesn’t have the rights to any of his original songs.

Stardust will debut in theaters on Video On Demand on November 25th.

Watch the trailer for the 'Hunky Dory'-era Bowie movie 'Stardust' https://t.co/MJdNmF7JIj pic.twitter.com/OYl3wgHGIH — Stereogum (@stereogum) October 28, 2020

Can they pull off a David Bowie movie without any Bowie music? What other artists should get the biopic treatment?