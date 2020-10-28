Larry H Miller Used Car Supermarket X96 Fake Festival – Vol. 6 – LINE UP!

Larry H Miller Used Car Supermarket X96 Fake Festival – Volume 6

Saturday, October 31st from 11a to 7p

The Larry H Miller Used Car Supermarket X96 Fake Festival – Volume 6 is THIS SATURDAY! October 31st from 11a to 7p! You told us who you want to play on Halloween and we listened! WE HAVE OUR LINE UP!! You will hear sets from MCR, Rob Zombie, Linkin Park and so many more! See the Full Line up below and don’t forget your Backstage pass, these are collector’s items at this point! Make sure to tune in for the Larry H Miller Used Car Supermarket X96 Fake Festival – Volume 6 THIS Saturday!

GET YOUR BACKSTAGE PASS HERE!

FULL LINE UP BELOW